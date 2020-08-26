Louis L. Peters, of Raynham, MA passed away in his home on August 21, 2020 surrounded by his large, loud and loving family. Lou was born in the Weir Village, Taunton, MA 92 years ago. He was the son of Louis Peters and Evelyn (Phillips) Peters of Korce, Albania. He was the brother of the late Stephen (Thea) Peters, Rose Christy, Sophia (Robert)Brown, Mary (George) Grise, Dede (George) Henry, Theodore (Catherine) Peters, George Peters and Oscar (Patricia) Peters. At the time of his beloved Lucilles passing in 2018, they had celebrated 66 years of marriage, having met at Roseland Ballroom in the spring of 1951. Quoted in his own words, "a trip that was entirely too short." Lou is survived by their nine children, Michael (Yvonne) Peters of Fort Myers FL, Sharon Peters of Raynham MA, Joyce (Eric) Cressman of Chatham MA, Sean (Suzan) Peters of Taunton MA, Lynda (Kenneth) Vieira of Fort Myers FL, James (Linda) Peters of Taunton MA, Laura (Jeffrey) Collins of E. Taunton MA, Phillip (Gail) Peters of Cape Coral FLA and Sara (Eric) Gunnison of Middleboro MA; their seventeen grandchildren, Tara (Dennis) Correia, Jessica Peters, Melanie (Daniel) Gatta, Melissa Starman, Denise (Jeff) Savinsky, Bryan Vieira, Katie Cressman, Colleen (Ian) Dunkle, Jonathan Vieira, Olivia Collins, Michael Peters, Austin Peters, Damian Collins, Sophie Ferreira, Everett Ferreira, Drew Peters and Aidan Ferreira; their ten great grandchildren, Khylear Ibeau, Rose Correia, Dennis Correia, John Gatta, Ryan Gatta, Garnet Jones, Lucille Gatta, Dean Gatta, Mason Peters and Noelle Peters as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Lou graduated from Weir Grammar School and attended Coyle High School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy during WWII to be stationed in Corpus Christi TX. Upon his discharge in 1946 he attended and graduated from Taunton High School in 1948. Lou attended St. Edwards University in Austin, TX before transferring to Boston College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. In 1965 he earned a Master of Education degree from Bridgewater State College. He was employed by Clearfloat, Inc in Attleboro MA where he was a supervisor of the finishing and shipping rooms. In 1963 Lou began teaching at Warren High School, Warren RI where he taught general mathematics and ancient history. He was president of the Warren Education Association for two years prior to leaving the teaching profession. Lou joined his brother Oscar in operating the bookstores at St. Anselm College (Manchester NH) and Suffolk University (Boston MA). During the course of their association they built a chain of twenty-nine college bookstores in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Florida, and Arizona. Louis was a shareholder, senior executive vice president responsible for budgets and operational programs. In 1985 Lou purchased the division consisting of six stores located in Massachusetts. Several years later he won the right to operate the six technical college bookstores for the State of New Hampshire. He sold Campus Stores of Mass to members of his family in 1991 and assumed the role of consultant. During the forty-year association of the Peters family with Suffolk University he endowed the Stephen L. Peters Scholarship Fund. This fund is administered by SUMMA, an organization of Suffolk University to help meet the financial needs of its students. Lou was an involved and dedicated member of the New England Albanian Relief Organization. In the 90s he was instrumental in collecting thousands of college level textbooks to distribute to colleges, universities and libraries throughout Albania. He was very proud of his heritage and was grateful to have visited his parents homeland. Lou was an enthusiastic and passionate skier, learning with Lucille at age forty-five. They took every opportunity they could to "hit the slopes". Lou made many trips out west to ski Utah, Colorado, and British Columbia. Come the 4th of July, he would begin to count the days to the first snowfall in anticipation of making that "run down the mountain." He belonged to the Professional Ski Instructors Association until his late seventies, and attended many workshops and meetings to maintain his certification. On his 80th birthday, he skied Mt. Bromley in Vermont as gracefully and skilled as when he was 50 years old. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed the laughs and banter of his teammates. Especially when it came to harassing one another. Lou was a member of the Italian Social Club on Columbus Blvd. Taunton MA. He relished Friday night 45 games, bocce, and the annual clambake. He treasured each friendship he made and thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of its members. Lou enjoyed yardwork and especially, tending to his lawn. He took such great pride in its appearance and strived to get it perfect. Most important was his beloved family who filled his life with so much joy and happiness. Each child, grandchild, great-grandchild and all the spouses shared a unique and loving relationship with him. He was always genuinely interested in their lives and enjoyed conversing with each, which fostered such special bonds. Lou will be terribly missed by all. May his warm smile, hearty laughter and wonderful sense of humor lend comfort to our cherished memories of an exceptional man. A Graveside Service with Military Honors for Lou will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11am in the Cedar Knoll Cemetery; 175 Staples Street, E. Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the cemetery. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Facial Coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home, and at the cemetery at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Daily Bread, 111 High Street, Taunton, MA 02780.



