Louis S. Mueda Jr.

Louis S. Mueda Jr. Obituary
Louis S. Mueda, Jr, age 80 of N. Dighton, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Brigham & Womens Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Carol (Jones) Mueda. Louis was born in Taunton a son of the late Louis Sr. and Mary (Silvia) Mueda. Before retiring, Mr. Mueda was employed with Bay State Gas for 42 years. Besides his beloved wife Carol of 42 years, he is survived by his son, Louis S. Chip Mueda III and partner Daniel Reynolds, step-son Richard Personeni and father of the late Jodie Lee Heath. He was the grandfather of Raymond W. Heath III, Chadd L. Heath, great-grandfather of Brayden Heath. He was also the brother of Richard Mueda, Sr. and wife Kathleen, Lorraine Rose, Linda Mueda, Patricia Pacheco, Cynthia Mello and hus- band Donald. Mr. Muedas funeral will be held on Tues- day, July 23, 2019 at 8:30am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Nicholas of Myra Church, Spring St. North Dighton. Interment will follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 22nd from 4 to 7 pm in the Silva Funeral Home. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 21, 2019
