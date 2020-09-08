Louise Ann Homen, age 96, passed away on September 1, 2020 at Daggett - Crandall-Newcomb Home in Norton. She was born in East Taunton, the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Fonseca) Homen. Before retiring, Ms. Homen was employed with Taunton Public Schools for 39 years as a school teacher. Louise graduated from Bridgewater State University with Bachelor Degree in Education. She was a communicant of Holy Family Parish where she also taught First Communion for 25 years. She was President of the East Taunton Seniors in which she received an honor. Her hobbies included watching Boston Red Sox, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. Ms. Homen is survived by her sister Mary Dolores (Homen) Greer and beloved Aunt of Judith Perry of Raynham, Cheryl Bartek of Franklin, Darryl Greer of Union Mills, IN, Dwayne Greer of Valparaiso, IN, Warrenda Greer of Hebron, IN, Wannetta Collins of East Taun ton, Denise Rivas of Lakeville and several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph L. Homen. Louises funeral with visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 9:00 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (At Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Holy Family Church, East Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed, please wear mask when entering the building. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
