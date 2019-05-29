Louise A. (Szargowicz) Punda, 96, of East Taunton, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Life Care of Raynham. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Punda. Louise was born in East Taunton the daughter of the late Peter and Henrietta (Gancarski) Szargowicz. Louise was a graduate of Taunton High School. Mrs. Punda raised her family and then worked in the textile mills in East Taunton and eventually retired from Princess House. Mrs. Punda was a longtime communicant of Holy Family Parish. Louise enjoyed working in her yard, sewing, traveling to Cape Cod, Maine and New Hampshire. She also was an avid New England sports fan. Survivors are two sons: James Punda and his wife Mimi of Taunton; and John Punda and his wife Maureen of East Taunton; four grandchildren: Stephanie, Katherine, Edward and Michael; a sister: Nora Szargowicz of East Taunton; a brother: Robert Szargowicz of New Jersey; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Krockta, Stephanie, Genevieve Jenny and Walter Szargowicz. Calling Hours for Louise will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9am to 10am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11am in Holy Family Church, 370 Middleboro Avenue, East Taunton. Burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary