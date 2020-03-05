|
Louise M. (Barber) Pimental, age 82 of Taunton, passed away on March 2, 2020 at Marian Manor after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimers Disease. Louise was born in Taunton to the late August and Julia (Thomas) Barber. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband David Pimental, Sr. Louise was an ardent advocate for those with special needs and intellectual disabilities. She was one of the first Educational Aides for the City of Taunton, working at the Edward M. Leddy School. She went on to work for various non-profit agencies including the Brockton Area Multi Services, Inc., before retiring from the East Coast Educational Collaborative as a Vocational Aide, helping students to build skills that would assist them in finding meaningful jobs in the community. Even after retiring, she again found joy working with children, becoming a Constable and Crossing Guard at the former Taunton Catholic Middle School, a job she loved because her care and attention for the children was reciprocated by their hugs on a daily basis. Louise enjoyed to travel with David; was a past member of the Taunton Garden Club; enjoyed her arts and crafts projects; as well as the social activities with her neighbors in the Leisure Woods Community. Louise is survived by her two sons, David A. Pimental, Jr. and his companion Judy Hegeman Ashcroft and Eric A. Pimental and his wife Amy; Sisters Norma Barbour (late Mansour), Margaret Dallaire (late Fred), Elizabeth Thompson (George); loving grandmother of Cara Pimental; brother-in-law Kenneth Pimental (Ann), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Louise was also the sister of the late Marion Barber and Cecelia McGuire (late Robert). Louises family is grateful to the wonderful staff at Marion Manor for her care over the past four years as well as the assistance of Compassionate Care Hospice in her final weeks. Funeral with visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7th, at 8 am from The Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Saint Marys Church, Broadway Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Louises memory can be made to: Marian Manor 33 Summer St. Taunton, MA 02780; Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752; or to a charity of ones choice. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020