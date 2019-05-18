Lucilia (Correia) Homen, age 81 of Taunton, passed away on May 15, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Homen and the late Manuel Almeida. Before retiring, Mrs. Homen was employed with the former Good Nows Clothing as a sales clerk and a seamstress. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. Lucilia was a caring person who was devoted to her family. She was the loving mother of Marie Girard and Susan Smith and husband Timothy all of Taunton. Grandmother of Timothy Smith, Jr and sister of Elpidio Correia and sister of the late Alfred Coute. Mrs. Homens funeral with visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church Kilmer Ave, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to; Compassionate Care Hospice 100 Miles Standish Blvd, Taunton MA 02780 in Lucilias memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Published in Taunton Gazette on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary