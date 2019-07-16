|
Lucille Marie (Ferrier) Wood wife of the late William Wakefield and Robert Wood died on July 9, 2019 at Garden Place Nursing Home in Attleboro at the age of 84. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Lucille was the daughter of the late Leslie and Helen (White) Ferrier. She was formerly of Taunton, Marthas Vineyard and most recently Wilbraham. Lucille was the Wilbraham Fire Chiefs secretary and a Matron of the Wilbraham Police Department. She was previously a long time secretary of Robertsons Curtain Factory in Taunton. She was a former member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the church choir. She loved to sew, knit, crochet and after raising her five children she loved to travel and go to Flea Markets and yard sales. She would always be on the lookout for dolls and would buy them, bring them home and clean them up and make blankets and clothes for them to give to the fire and police for the children in need. Lucille was the mother of David A. Wakefield and his wife Laura, Jeffrey S. Wakefield and his wife Jonney Birash, Deborah A. Amaral and her husband Brian and the late William Robert Wakefield and JoEllan Blain. Grandmother of Heather Marie Wakefield, Amanda Wakefield, William Amaral, Jeanette Wells, Joey Wakefield, Lindsey Ruschioni, Jocelyn Zuromski, Deanna Wakefield, Kayleigh Sousa Farrington and Josh Wakefield. Great Grandmother of Desiree Wakefield, Jada Watson, Hailey Powell, Ava Wakefield, Brody Wakefield, Logan Ruschioni, Kaylynn Zuromski, Abel Farrington, Analise Amaral, Benjamin Ruschioni, Weston Duncanson and Zoe Wakefield. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton Thursday, July 18th from 5-7 PM. A Service will be held at the Funeral Home at 6:30 PM. Interment will be private. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 16, 2019