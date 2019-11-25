|
Lucille T. (Goudreau) Gonsalves, age 79, of Taunton, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Morton Hospital in Taunton surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to Joseph G. Gonsalves. Lucille was born in Taunton on March 8, 1940 to the late Rose (LePage) and Frank Goudreau. Having been a lifelong city resident, Lucille was raised and educated in Taunton and was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary's High School. She was formerly employed at Poole Silver Company for many years where she met the love of her life, Joseph Gonsalves. She then worked for the former Foto Mat prior to her retirement in 2002 as a secretary for Taunton High School. Lucille was also a lifelong parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Parish. In addition to her husband Joseph, she leaves behind her two loving sons; David A. Gonsalves and wife Lori, of Taunton: and Michael J. Gonsalves and fiance Leslie Scollins, of R.I.; Sister of Deloris Lowlar, of Dartmouth, Lorraine Pratte of Ohio and the Late Roland Goudreau of Berkley; Cherished grandmother of Jesseca Gonsalves, Nathen Gonsalves and Cory Palazzi. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau - Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, MA on Tuesday, November 26, from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral proceedings will begin in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton, MA. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lucille T. Gonsalves Memorial Scholarship Fund, Care of Cory's Cause, 35 Mellos Farm Rd., Taunton, MA 02780 or visit www. Coryscause.com. For Directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019