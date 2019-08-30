|
Lucy (Gomes) Souza, age 92 of Rehoboth, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Souza was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1945. After high school, Lucy was employed by the New England Telephone Company where she dispatched calls to our soldiers during World War 11. She and her husband established and ran 3 successful businesses in the Massachusetts and Rhode Island area until 1982; at which time they retired and traveled extensively throughout the world enjoying their family and friends. Lucy had the gift of making everyone she met feel special. She will be missed by all. Lucy is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years Manuel A. Souza. She also leaves behind her loving children: son Stephen J. Souza and daughters Gail Barnes, Linda Napoli and her husband Anthony and grandchildren Rebecca, Michael and Tara. She is the great nana of six. Lucy was the sister of the late Wilson Bill Barry, George Barreiros, and David Barreiros. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Nicholas of Myra Church, Spring St., North Dighton. ( Relatives and friends may meet directly at church for 10:45 am). Interment will follow in Rehoboth Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucys memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019