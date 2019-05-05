Luke A. Webb, Jr., 76, of Taunton, passed away on Thu- rsday, May 2, 2019 at Morton Hospital. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late Luke A. Webb, Sr. and Mary G. (Dias) Webb. He was the husband of Evelyn M. (Hogan) Webb. Besides his wife Evelyn, he is survived by his two daughters, Kim M. Webb, of Taunton and Tracey L. Webb, and her wife, Jennifer, of Oakland Park, FL; a sister, Rita A. Webb, of Washington, DC; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special friends, Voncia Costa, Kenny Costa, and George Baptiste He worked as a mental health counselor and directed a community outreach pro- gram through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, prior to retirement. Luke was a communicant of Annunciation of the Lord Church. He was an avid New England sports fan, enjoyed playing cards and slot machine and outdoors activities, especially fishing and golf. Most of all he was all about his family and friends. He was a very social person and never met a stranger. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 am, in Annunciation of the Lord Church, 31 First Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends may meet directly at church. Interment will be held privately In lieu of flowers, donations to the multiple myeloma program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 in Lukes memory would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Published in Taunton Gazette on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary