Lydia C. Santos, daughter of Manuel and Matilda Gaspar, age 95, of Dighton and Fall River, passed away on 6-5-2020. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 50 years, Manuel C. Santos, as well as her brothers Louis and Oliver (Lucky) Gaspar and her sister Ida Morris. She is survived by her 4 children, Christine Pacheco and son-in-law Kenneth of Dighton, David Santos of Missouri, Richard Santos of Texas and Gary Santos of MA along with 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves several sister and brother-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. She worked for many years at NBC Garment of Fall River. She was a member of St. Josephs Church, now St. Nicholas of Myra Church in No. Dighton. She was an avid Red Sox fan, loved local bingo and Foxwoods and could play Black Jack with the best of them. She also loved cooking Portuguese food and was a great cook. Lydias graveside service will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Dighton Unitarian Cemetery, Main St., Dighton, MA. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. To send expressions of sympathy to the family, go to www.rogers funeral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 8, 2020.