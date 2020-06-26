Lynn D. (Aldrin) Bostock, 64, of Taunton, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Morton Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Russell T. Bostock, Jr. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Pamela (Washburn) Aldrin. Lynn was employed by Raytheon for more than 30 years. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed reading, watching movies, cooking, decorating, and creating arts and crafts. Together since 1986, Russell and Lynn were married in 1996. Besides her beloved husband she is survived by her loving children; Wade Reyes and wife Lauren, Kimberly Miller, Tiffany Cabral and husband Josh, Vanessa Reyes, grandchildren; Justin Miller, Aylen Reyes, Lia Reyes, Savannah Reyes, Gavin Reyes, Ella Reyes, and Lylah Dominick. She also leaves her siblings; Ross Aldrin, Paula Roberts and Gina Neal. She was the sister of the late Daniel Aldrin, Craig Aldrin and Michael Aldrin. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. Social distancing will be observed, please wait in your vehicle and a staff member will escort you into the funeral home. Please wear mask when entering. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, in Lynns memory would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.