M. Louise (Leffingwell) Staples, 89, of North Dighton, passed away on November 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George and Jean Leffingwell. A graduate of Barrington High School and trade school, Louise worked in bookkeeping at Taunton Silversmiths for many years. On October 28, 1950, Louise married Arnold Staples. Together, they enjoyed traveling (Hawaii and an Alaskan cruise were highlights), playing cards with friends, and braiding and sewing rugs. They were happily married for nearly 55 years when he passed in 2005. Known as Grama Weese or Gram, Louise enjoyed Target runs, weekly hair appointments at Sharons Unisex Salon and multiple cups of tea a day. She never missed a sporting event for her grandchildren. Often found behind home plate holding an official scorebook, umpires were known to confirm the score and number of outs with Louise. She also enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. Louise went out of her way to make Christmas Eve a memorable evening for her family. She enjoyed watching others open gifts and sharing her homemade cheese rolls and shrimp dip with Fritos. After her husband passed, Louise cooked dinner for her son, Dean, every night until he passed in June 2015. In addition to Dean, she was also loved by her late brother George and sister-in-law Kathy Leffingwell of Bristol, RI, and children, Roy, Debra and Eric; son Carl Staples and wife Mary Lou of Dighton; granddaughter Tyla (Staples) Gooch and husband Jason of Berkley; grandson Brad Staples and Julie Zarriello of North Dighton; granddaughters Katy and Sarah Staples of South Carolina; great-grandchildren Cadence, Colton and Charlotte Gooch; and many friends and loved ones. A private funeral and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dighton Ambulance Fund, c/o Dighton Fire Department, 300 Main St., Dighton, MA 02715. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. To light a candle, sign guest book go to www. hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019