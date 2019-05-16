|
|
Madeleine (Lynch) Small, 80, of Avon, recently of Arbors at Taunton, died peacefully on May 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Harvey, and is survived by her sons Michael Small and his wife Jeannie of Avon, David Small and his wife Kimberly of Taunton, Jeffrey Small and his wife Jennifer of FL, and Eric Small and his husband Sean of Salem; devoted grandmother of Kate, Jessica, Abby, DJ, Matthew, Logan, Madison and Cody; loving sister of Eleanor (Lynch) Yenush and her husband Leonard and sister-in-law of Claire Lynch, all of Bridgewater; Auntie of many nieces. All are welcome to calling hours Friday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Saturday at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church and burial at St. Michael Cemetery, both in Avon. Memorial gifts may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 16, 2019