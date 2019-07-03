Madeline A. Bunny Pelletier, 77, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at Marian Manor in Taunton. She was the wife of the late George H. Pelletier, Jr. Madeline was born in North Dighton and was the daughter of the late James Vincent and Adeline (Almeida) Vincent. Madeline attended local schools and was employed at Texas Instruments for over 20 years and later as a teller for Webster Bank. Madeline enjoyed spending time with her family. Special to her were the many cookouts, camping trips and family get togethers she attended over the years. Madeline loved the outdoors and being on the water, especially time spent on the Cape and at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She will be remembered as a fun and outgoing woman with a unique personality who always spoke her mind, and she will be dearly missed by her countless loving family and friends. She is survived by her sons, George Pelletier of SC and Michael Pelletier of Taunton; daughters, Kathleen Frizado of Fall River, Nancy Nixon and her husband Michael of N. Dighton, Genna Fortin and her husband Donald of Somerset; brothers, Frederick Vincent and James Vincent, Jr. And his wife Patricia all of Taunton.; twelve grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and her godmother Mary Rebello of N. Dighton. She was the mother of the late Dona Bishop and Debra Frizado. Her family wishes to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care provided to Madeline by the staff of Beacon Hospice and Marian Manor Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Jospeh Cemetery, Taunton. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or for those who wish, donations in her memory may be made to the MA 473 S. St. W., #13, Raynham, MA 02767. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions, visit www. hathawayfunerals.com Published in Taunton Gazette on July 3, 2019