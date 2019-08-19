|
|
Madeline Rose (Vieira) Lima, age 89 of Taunton, passed away on August 16, 2019 at Life Care Center of Raynham. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert F. Lima who passed in 2016. Madeline was born in Taunton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Ferrie) Vieira. Mrs. Lima was a stay at home mom, and in later years she was employed with Morton Hospital as a switch board operator. She loved to sew and bake which she did with great pride. She was a member of the AARP and enjoyed going on their monthly trips with her Husband. She loved being with her family especially her two grandsons who meant the world to her. Madeline is survived by her loving children; Pamela Broderick and husband Matthew, and Herbert F. Lima and wife Andrea all of Taunton. She was the beloved grandmother of Ryan Olson and girlfriend Samantha and Nicholas Lima and girlfriend Alyssa, and Great Grandmother of Bentley Lima, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lima was the sister of Lillian Beals of Cape Cod, and sister of the late Joseph Vieira, Dorothea Foster, Kathleen Craig and Eileen Quigley. Madelines funeral with visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10 am followed by a service to begin at 11:30am in the Chapel of The Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Madeline was a breast cancer survivor, her family request in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts in her name be made to any organization that will help support breast cancer research, with deep appreciation. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019