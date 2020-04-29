|
Madeline Maggie T. Bevis (Lambert) passed away peacefully at her home in Taunton April 27, 2020 atthe age of 78. Madeline was born in Taunton on July 31, 1941 to the late Hilaire and Blanche (Martin)Lambert. Madeline was the loving wife to the late Thomas E. Bevis Sr. She was a lifelong resident of Taunton and worked as an assembler for Texas Instruments for many years. Madeline enjoyed going on adventures to Cape Cod with her late husband, Thomas. She had a knack forgiving everyone nicknames and was the one who would host holidays, especially Christmas. It gave her great pleasure watching her grandkids open their gifts. She cherished her time spent with her grandkids as family meant everything to her. She will be sorely missed by all. Madeline will be forever remembered by her son; Thomas E. Bevis Jr of Taunton, her daughter; Diane Rumery and husband Terry of Taunton. She was also the mother of the late Paul Bevis of Taunton. Madeline was the sister of Laurence Lambert and wife Kathy, Raymond and Leo Lambert, all of Taunton. She was also the sister of Joanne Fuchs of Attleboro and her late husband William. She is survived by her 5 loving grandchildren: Samantha Bevis of Plymouth, Paul Bevis II, Matthew and Jeffrey Rumery and wife Michelle of Taunton, Brian Rumery and wife Donna of East Providence, 7 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and her sister in law Joan Bevis of California. She was also the sister of the late Alfred and Gerald Lambert. Due to the current restrictions, Madelines Funeral service will be private. A livestream of her Service will be available on her obituary page www.r-mfh.com/obituary/Madeline-Bevis on Thursday, April 30 th at 11:00AM.April 30 th at 11:00AM. For questions, to watch the service or to leave Madelines family an online condolence, please visit our website, www.r-mfh.com. Funeral arrangements are provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA, 02780 In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Madelines name to the , 460 Totten Pond Rd.,Waltham, MA 02451.
