Malcolm C. Baker, Age 80, passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness with his loving family by his side. Malcolm was the husband of the late Virginia (Reagan) Baker. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Malcolm A. & Alice (Rochette) Baker. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe- Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Monday from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Taunton on Tuesday at 10am. Burial will follow in Westville Cemetery in Taunton. Full obituary may be read on Okeefewade.com. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019