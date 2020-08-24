Manuel Andrade God has welcomed home Manuel Andrade of Louie Lane, Raynham on August 21, 2020. "Manny" was surrounded by love, with his wife and children by his side. Manny was born in Taunton, a son to the late Manuel and Maria Andrade (Pita) of Madeira, Portugal. He was honored to fight for his country and was a WWII Army Veteran, and received the Purple Heart Award in the Battle of the Bulge. He was employed by Taunton State Hospital as an orderly attendant until retirement. He continued to help out at his grandsons businesses, Amaros Sunoco and Avenue Wine and Spirits for many years after retirement. Manny was a hard worker and always there to help in any way. His fun, energetic ways made him well liked by all who knew him. He loved to play golf, enjoyed family card games, and have Sunday dinners with his family. He loved singalongs while he played his harmonica at family gatherings. He will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by his loving wife Lillian (Corayer) Andrade of 69 years. They have raised 4 children together: Gary Andrade and wife Deborah of Taunton, Lillian Amaro Rocha (Andrade) and Husband Leonel of East Taunton, Deborah Horton (Andrade) and husband Bill of Norton, and Manuel "Buddy" Andrade and wife Deborah of Abington. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Albert Amaro Jr. and fiance Renee, Aaron Amaro and wife Sonia, April White Mitchell (Amaro) and husband Chris, Angela Wilson (Amaro) and husband Jim, Andy Amaro and wife Leah, Kimberly Burke (Barkan) and husband Mike, "Teddy" Andrade and Nicholas Andrade. He was also the proud great- grandfather of 10! Hannah and Cassidy White, Andrew and Gabrielle Amaro, Asanna and Isla Wilson, Taj Amaro, Isabela and Liliana Amaro, and Zoey Burke. He was the brother of Charles Andrade of East Taunton and of the late Henry Andrade, John Andrade, Daniel Andrade, Sadie DePonte, Rose LeCuyer, Virginia Rebello and Mary Texeira. Services and burial will be held privately. Arrangements are made with Silva Funeral Home, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook, or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
