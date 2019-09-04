|
Manuel Garcia, age 85 of Taunton, passed away on September 3, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Ana (Moyano) Garcia. Manuel was born in Belmez, Spain, the son of the late Manuel and Piedad (Lopez) Garcia. Before retiring, Mr. Garcia was employed with the former Haskon Co as a fabricator. Prior to moving to the US in 1970 Manuel worked in the coalmines in Spain. He was a member of the Taunton Eagles, Taunton Sports and enjoyed watching his favorite soccer team Real Madrid. Manuel also enjoyed scratch tickets and going to the casino. Most of all Mr. Garcia cherished time spent with his family and friends. Besides his beloved wife Ana of over 59 years, he is survived by his loving children; Maria F. Ventura, Manuel Garcia, Jr and Dolores Meack and her husband Mike all of Taunton, he was the loving grandfather of John, Michael, Nathan, Brandon and Nicholas, great-grandfather of Kyra, Bella, Owen and Julianna. Mr. Garcia was also the brother of the late Antonia Villaverde. Mr. Garcias funeral with visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Marys Church, Broadway, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019