Margaret A. Stakus
FALL RIVER- Margaret A. Stakus, Age 93, passed away peacefully in the Sarah Brayton Nursing Home while surrounded by her loving family on August 4, 2020. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Charles Stakus. She was born in Bridgewater, the daughter of the late John & Mary (Madigan) Buckley. Margaret had resided in Fall River since 2001 and was formerly of Taunton. Margaret attended Bridgewater schools. She later moved to Taunton where she lovingly raised her family and worked as a librarian for the City of Taunton. Margaret enjoyed reading, playing bingo, being the affable and smiling greeter at the nursing home and above all cherished her time with family. She is survived by her beloved children, Susan Stakus of Taunton, Charles Stakus and his late wife Cindy of Mendon and her late son John Stakus. Margaret also leaves her grandchildren, Charlie, Aimee and Angie and her great grandchildren, Ella and Jack. She was the sister of the late Joseph and Thomas Buckley, Mary Martin and Alice Demar. Funeral home visitation will be prior to the mass at O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, August 8th from 9:30-10:30am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Taunton at 11am. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Thomas Cemetery in Bridgewater. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the Resident Activity Fund at the Sarah S. Brayton Nursing Care Center, 4901 North Main St., Fall River, MA 02720. The family would like to thank her nursing home family for their love and devoted care. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions

Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 7, 2020.
