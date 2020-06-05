Margaret (Wade) Arcikowski, passed away on June 2, 2020, at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Ma. after a brief illness. Margaret, affectionately known as Maggie, is survived by her loving husband Francis R. Arcikowski, aka 'Chuck'. She is also survived by five loving nieces, a nephew and sister-in-law. Margaret was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late John W. Wade and Elizabeth Sherry Wade. She graduated from Taunton High School and then began work at the local phone company. After their marriage, Maggie and Chuck lived in Pittsfield, Ma. and Schenectady, N.Y. for Chucks work at General Electric. They also spent six months in Monmouth, N.J. while Chuck served as a lieutenant in the Army Signal Corps. They retired to Cape Cod, Ma., in 1994. Maggie was the co-owner of Jasada Antiques while living in Schenectady. She loved seeking bargains and treasures at yard sales, flea markets and antique shows. Maggie also enjoyed bowling, playing bridge with the local womens club, traveling and cruises, and attending the masters and other professional golf tournaments around the country. She especially loved going to the Saratoga Race Track every August. Being a people person she loved watching the crowds and talking with everyone. People just naturally struck up conversations with Maggie, sensing her open hearted spirit. She most loved doing anything with her family. Not having any children of their own, she and Chuck loved having their nieces and nephew come visit every school vacation. They taught them to ski, brought them to Disney World and amusement parks, and basically had a lot of fun. The kids now say some of their fondest memories are of their time with Aunt Maggie and Uncle Chuck. Maggie was a bright light with a kind, loving and generous spirit. She will be missed by all who knew her. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 8, at St Andrew the Apostle Church in Taunton at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Pine Hills Cemetery in East Taunton. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign our online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.