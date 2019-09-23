|
Margaret E. White, beloved mother, grandmother, friend, Margaret Evelyn White, age 98, passed away on August 28, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital, New Bedford,MA. She was born on July 8, 1921 to Manuel and Margaret (Govoni) Almeda, graduated from Taunton High and was a lifelong resident of Taunton, MA. She lived each day to the fullest; always learning, sharing and inspiring. She was active in her community, especially through the many programs of the American Legion Auxiliary at both the local and state level. On her daily walk, attending a gathering, or on an airplane trip, she always came away with a new friend and a story to share. Keep Busy was her motto. Always a project in progress, she volunteered at the Taunton Nursing Home for many years, and always had bag of knitting and crocheting handy for family and comm- unity group projects. Throughout her life, she enjoyed a variety of sports, cheering on her favorite teams- the Red Sox and Patriots, as well as reading, music, and spending time with her family and friends in both MA and FL. She was predec- eased by her husband George (Al) White and is survived by a sister, Joan Almeda Roy (Shreveport, LA), sister-in- law Paula White Driscoll(Norton, MA), daughters Mary Patricia White Camber (Paul) (Ft. Pierce, FL), and Margaret Peggy White Quilitzsch McLean(Don)(Buzzards Bay, MA), 6 granddaughters, 1 grandson and 19 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated on September 28,2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave, Taunton, MA, Interment to follow at Westville Cemetery, 1291 Cohannet St., Taunton, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Massachusetts, State House, Room 546-2, Boston MA. 02133, For: The Margaret White Scholarship Fund.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019