Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Church
Taunton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Walker Obituary
Margaret M. (Soares) Walker, 87, of Taunton, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Morton Hospital. She was the wife of the late Francis Dixie Walker. Margaret was born in Taunton, a daughter of the late Domingo and Palmira (Vaz) Soares. Before retiring, Mrs. Walker was employed with Wheaton College as a baker and prior with Raytheon as an assembler. She enjoyed being with family, enjoyed going to the casino. Margaret was also a member of the Lakeville Senior Center. Margaret is survived by a brother, Alfred Butch Soares of East Taunton, four sisters; Theresa Padula, Mary Agrella both of Taunton, Rose Bernardo of Raynham and Elizabeth McWilli- ams of Middleboro as well as many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Walkers funeral with visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Anthony Church, Taunton. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www. silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva Funeral Home Inc
Download Now