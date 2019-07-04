Margaret M. (Soares) Walker, 87, of Taunton, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Morton Hospital. She was the wife of the late Francis Dixie Walker. Margaret was born in Taunton, a daughter of the late Domingo and Palmira (Vaz) Soares. Before retiring, Mrs. Walker was employed with Wheaton College as a baker and prior with Raytheon as an assembler. She enjoyed being with family, enjoyed going to the casino. Margaret was also a member of the Lakeville Senior Center. Margaret is survived by a brother, Alfred Butch Soares of East Taunton, four sisters; Theresa Padula, Mary Agrella both of Taunton, Rose Bernardo of Raynham and Elizabeth McWilli- ams of Middleboro as well as many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Walkers funeral with visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Anthony Church, Taunton. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www. silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on July 4, 2019