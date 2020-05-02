|
Margaret Pearl Costa, Age 84, passed away in Life Care Center of Raynham following a brief illness on April 30, 2020. Margaret was the loving wife of John A. Costa Sr. of Dighton for 59 years. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Earl L. & Irene (Woodward) Thompson. Margaret was a resident of Dighton and formerly of Taunton. She was employed as a CNA for many years. Margaret was a communicant of the former St. Peters Church in Dighton, she enjoyed bowling in the Capeway Bowling League in Raynham and enjoyed spending time with family. Margaret is survived by her beloved children, Debra J. Goff and fiance Tim Murray of Attleboro, Valerie Costa-a and husband Miguel A. a of Taunton, John A. Costa Jr. and wife Shelly of Dighton. She also leaves her loving grandchildren, William and Steven Goff, Danielle and Justin Costa and Kaleigh Malave and great Grandson Liam Goff, Her late siblings, Earl V. Thompson, George A. Thompson and Leonard Thompson. Margaret also leaves several nieces and nephews and many cousins. Funeral services are private due to the Covid restrictions and burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery in Somerset. Donations in Margarets memory may be made in lieu of flowers to the Dighton Public Library, 395 Main St. Dighton, MA 02715.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 2, 2020