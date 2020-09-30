1/1
Margarida Rodrigues
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margarida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margarida Rodrigues (Carreiro) 93, of Taunton, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital in Fall River. She was the wife of the late Joao Pereira and former spouse of the late Oliver Rodrigues. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Arsenio and Sylvia (Botelho) Carreiro. She was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church in Taunton. Margarida worked as a seamstress for many years. She worked at New York Lace. Norton Sportswear and most recently worked at Frank Noone Shoe prior to retirement. Mrs. Rodrigues enjoyed Sewing, knitting, and shopping. She leaves her children, Joseph Rodrigues, and his wife, Teresa, of Westport and Diane Rego, and her husband, Duarte, of East Taunton; a brother Jose Carreiro, of Taunton; six grandchildren, Oliver Joseph Rodrigues, Alfred Rodrigues, Jr., Michelle Rego, Eric Rodrigues, Duane Rego, and Corey Rodrigues; four great grandchildren, Evyn Rego, Austin Rego, Mason Rego, and Mia Pereira; a daughter in law, Georgette Rodrigues; as well as many nieces and nephews. Margarida was the mother of the late Alfred Freddie Rodrigues and sister of the late Manuel, Arsenio, Joao, Maria, Gloria, and Conceicao. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:00 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton (Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at church. There is a parking area and entrance at the rear of the church) Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, in Taunton. Visiting hours will be respectfully omitted. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved