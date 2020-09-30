Margarida Rodrigues (Carreiro) 93, of Taunton, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital in Fall River. She was the wife of the late Joao Pereira and former spouse of the late Oliver Rodrigues. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Arsenio and Sylvia (Botelho) Carreiro. She was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church in Taunton. Margarida worked as a seamstress for many years. She worked at New York Lace. Norton Sportswear and most recently worked at Frank Noone Shoe prior to retirement. Mrs. Rodrigues enjoyed Sewing, knitting, and shopping. She leaves her children, Joseph Rodrigues, and his wife, Teresa, of Westport and Diane Rego, and her husband, Duarte, of East Taunton; a brother Jose Carreiro, of Taunton; six grandchildren, Oliver Joseph Rodrigues, Alfred Rodrigues, Jr., Michelle Rego, Eric Rodrigues, Duane Rego, and Corey Rodrigues; four great grandchildren, Evyn Rego, Austin Rego, Mason Rego, and Mia Pereira; a daughter in law, Georgette Rodrigues; as well as many nieces and nephews. Margarida was the mother of the late Alfred Freddie Rodrigues and sister of the late Manuel, Arsenio, Joao, Maria, Gloria, and Conceicao. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:00 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton (Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at church. There is a parking area and entrance at the rear of the church) Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, in Taunton. Visiting hours will be respectfully omitted. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com/