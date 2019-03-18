|
In Raynham, Maria A. Lopes, age 83, passed away in the Life Care Center of Raynham following a lengthy illness on March 11, 2019. Maria is survived by her beloved hus- band John Lopes Jr. of Taunton. She was born in Faial, Portugal, the daughter of the late Henry and Rose (Castro) Gonsalves. Maria has been a resident of Taunton since immigrating here at the age of 16. Maria was a communicant of St. Anthonys Church in Taunton. She worked as a seamstress and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Maria enjoyed crocheting, knitting, camping, watching her favorite game shows, playing bingo, bowling and cherished her time with her son and grandson. Maria is survived by her beloved son Richard Lopes Jr. and his wife Sharon of East Taunton, her grandchildren; Tanner Lopes of East Taunton, Jessica and Nicole Soares both of Tau- nton, her siblings; Mary Constance Bibby of CA, Maria Lucey Veloza of Swansea and her late husband Americo, the late Maria Amelia Gonsalves and Mary Anna Gonsalves. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. A funeral home service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM followed by a graveside service at the Bourne National Cemetery at 1:15 PM. To sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions, visit our website www.okeefewade.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019