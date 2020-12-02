Maria Alda (Andrade) Robens, 98, of Taunton passed away peacefully at Marian Manor on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Eduardo Robens. Born on the island of Madeira, Portugal; the daughter of the late Alfredo and Candida (Vieira) Andrade, Maria moved to the United States in 1974. Mrs. Robens worked at Rennie Curtain Company before her retirement in 1987. She was a communicant of St. Anthonys Church in Taunton. Maria enjoyed sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. Maria is survived by her four sons; Aurelio Robens and his wife Grace, Rui Robens and his wife Zeza, Berto Robens and his wife Zelia all of Taunton, and Albano Robens and his wife Vivalda of East Taunton, daughter; Margarida Pereira and her husband Delfino of Berkley; fourteen grandchild, and twenty-two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind five sisters; Elisa Abreu, Rita Rodrigues, Monica Janicas, Helena Andrade do Vale, and Ana Paula Franco; two brothers Isac Andrade and Jose Andrade, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Inacio, Alfredo, Teresa, and Joao Andrade. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Robens will be held on Friday, December 04, 2020 at 10am in St. Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Facial Coverings and social distancing are required inside the church and at the cemetery at all times. Flowers are kindly omitted. Donations in Marias name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at: www.stjude.org/donate