Maria F. (Casimiro) Carreiro , 78 , of Taunton, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Bourne Manor. She was the beloved wife of the late John B. Medeiros and the late Manuel F. Carreiro. Maria was born Sao Miguel, daughter of the late Joao and Rosalina (Costa) Casemiro. Before retiring in 1998, Mrs. Carreiro was employed with Reed & Barton for over 15 years. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for her loved ones, baking and spending time with family and friends. Maria was a loving and caring person who loved to help people. Maria was the loving mother of John Medeiros who passed in 2017. Maria is survived by her sister Juvenalia DeMelo of New Bedford, two brothers; Eduard Casimiro of Faial de Terra, Acores and Joe Casimiro of Canada. She is also survived by her by her godchildren Julie Rhames and Steven DeMelo, both of New Bedford as well as her loving caregiver for the past year, Maria C Medeiros of Buzzards Bay and many nieces and nephews. Maria was also the sister of the late John Mello, Manuel Casimiro, Dolor Mello, Julieta Cabral and the late Irene DeMello. Maria's funeral will be held on March 5 at 8:30 a.m. from The Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Mary's Square) Taunton, Ma. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Anthony Church School Street, Taunton, Ma. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on March 4th from 4 to 7p.m. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research in her memory would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020