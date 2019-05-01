Maria Filomena ( Melo) Dias, age 99 of Raynham, passed away on April 29, 2019 at Life Care Center of Raynham with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Manuel Dias. Maria was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, a daughter of the late Francisco and Maria (Cabral) Melo. Maria was a devoted Christian to the church. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed family parties, attending the Portuguese feast, watching soccer games, cooking, and making her famous Malasadas. She is survived by her loving children; Ana Vieira and her late husband Jose, Julie Dias and husband Antonio, Fernando Fred Dias and wife Michele, grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 23, great great-grandmother of 1, sister of Rosa Sorodio, she also leaves many nieces and nephews. Maria was also the mother of the late Carlos and Manuel Dias, sister of the late Jose, Manuel, Joao, Jamie Cabral, Maria Pacheco, and Emilia Reis. Marias funeral will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:45 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00am in Saint Anthony Church, School St., Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5- 8 pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary