Maria Helena Tavares Silva, 98, of Taunton passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfredo Silva. Born in So Miguel, Aores; she was the daughter of the late Manuel Costa and Maria Estrella (Tavares) Salsa. She was an active member of the Taunton Portuguese Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses. She was a zealous volunteer that shared Bible education with others. She was known for being a great seamstress and a beautiful singer. Mrs. Silva proudly raised her eleven children; Alfred E. Silva and his wife Lina of Taunton MA, Helena T. Medeiros and her husband Tito of Ripon CA, Coneico T. Mendonca of Chowchilla CA, Mariano C. Silva and his wife Annabela of Taunton MA, Abel T. Silva and his wife Bernadete of San Jose CA, Jorge C. Silva and his wife Ana of Taunton MA, Antonio C. Silva and his wife Mary Ann of Taunton MA, Tiberio C. Silva and his wife Balbina of San Jose CA, Idelta T. Raposo of Taunton MA, as well as 27 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and her sister Cremilde Faria of San Jose CA. She was predeceased by her daughter Gloriana T. Silva and her son Manuel T. Silva. The family asks if you wish to make a donation on behalf of Maria Silva, please visit: donate.jw.org Due to recent restrictions, all services are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton; www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020