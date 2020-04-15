Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria H. Silva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria H. Silva Obituary
Maria Helena Tavares Silva, 98, of Taunton passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfredo Silva. Born in So Miguel, Aores; she was the daughter of the late Manuel Costa and Maria Estrella (Tavares) Salsa. She was an active member of the Taunton Portuguese Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses. She was a zealous volunteer that shared Bible education with others. She was known for being a great seamstress and a beautiful singer. Mrs. Silva proudly raised her eleven children; Alfred E. Silva and his wife Lina of Taunton MA, Helena T. Medeiros and her husband Tito of Ripon CA, Coneico T. Mendonca of Chowchilla CA, Mariano C. Silva and his wife Annabela of Taunton MA, Abel T. Silva and his wife Bernadete of San Jose CA, Jorge C. Silva and his wife Ana of Taunton MA, Antonio C. Silva and his wife Mary Ann of Taunton MA, Tiberio C. Silva and his wife Balbina of San Jose CA, Idelta T. Raposo of Taunton MA, as well as 27 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and her sister Cremilde Faria of San Jose CA. She was predeceased by her daughter Gloriana T. Silva and her son Manuel T. Silva. The family asks if you wish to make a donation on behalf of Maria Silva, please visit: donate.jw.org Due to recent restrictions, all services are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton; www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now