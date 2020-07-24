1/1
Maria I. Jardim
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Isabel Jardim of 76 Floral Street Taunton, age 94 passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Morton Hospital following a lengthy decline in health. Maria was born in Madeira Island, a region of Portugal on December 11, 1925, where she spent her first twenty years. Mary arrived in the United States in 1946 she was the daughter of the late Jose Ferreira Gouveia and the late Isabel Freitas Gouveia. Wife of the late Antonio S. Jardim and mother to the late Antonio S. Jardim Jr, sister of the late Mary A. Gouveia and the late Augustine Gouveia. In addition, she leaves one grandson Anthony J. Jardim, three brothers, Joseph Gouveia of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Noe Gouveia of Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Gabriel Gouveia of North Attleboro and daughter in law Donna M. Jardim of Taunton Massachusetts. Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a Taunton resident for most of her life, she was a communicant of Saint Anthonys church and owned the former King Phillip Cafe on Grove Street in Taunton Massachusetts for over 45 years. She was a passionate cook and well known for preparing many Portuguese dishes and enjoyed spending her free time traveling to Cape Cod and Newport Rhode Island and enjoying time by the ocean with her family. She will always be remembered for her unselfishness and generosity not only to her family but to anyone she encountered. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5 pm in Saint Anthony Church School St , Taunton. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial Mass
05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved