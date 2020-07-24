Maria Isabel Jardim of 76 Floral Street Taunton, age 94 passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Morton Hospital following a lengthy decline in health. Maria was born in Madeira Island, a region of Portugal on December 11, 1925, where she spent her first twenty years. Mary arrived in the United States in 1946 she was the daughter of the late Jose Ferreira Gouveia and the late Isabel Freitas Gouveia. Wife of the late Antonio S. Jardim and mother to the late Antonio S. Jardim Jr, sister of the late Mary A. Gouveia and the late Augustine Gouveia. In addition, she leaves one grandson Anthony J. Jardim, three brothers, Joseph Gouveia of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Noe Gouveia of Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Gabriel Gouveia of North Attleboro and daughter in law Donna M. Jardim of Taunton Massachusetts. Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a Taunton resident for most of her life, she was a communicant of Saint Anthonys church and owned the former King Phillip Cafe on Grove Street in Taunton Massachusetts for over 45 years. She was a passionate cook and well known for preparing many Portuguese dishes and enjoyed spending her free time traveling to Cape Cod and Newport Rhode Island and enjoying time by the ocean with her family. She will always be remembered for her unselfishness and generosity not only to her family but to anyone she encountered. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5 pm in Saint Anthony Church School St , Taunton. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
.