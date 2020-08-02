Maria Josefina (deAndrade) Moitoso, 81, of Wareham, died July 29,2020 at Tobey Hospital, Wareham. She was the wife of the late Manuel Moitoso and the daughter of the late Joao and Maria Madalena (DaRosa) deAndrade. She was born in Fayal, Azores, Portugal and lived in Taunton for many years before moving to Wareham 30 years ago. Maria was an active member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Margarets Church in Buzzards Bay. Deep in her faith and devoted to her family, Maria loved the beach (her Happy Place), taking long walks on the canal, belting out hymns, quahoging, gardening, discovering her cell phone, baking the best homemade chocolate chip cookies, and a huge fan of the Patriots & Red Sox. An immigrant to the United States, she loved her adopted land and one of her proudest moments was becoming an American citizen. Forever young, on her 80th birthday, she celebrated by going for a swim | in January. An inspiration to all, a life well lived! She is survived by three sons, Manny Moitoso and his wife Barbara of Lexington, SC, Bob Moitoso and his wife Karen of Holmdel, NJ and David Moitoso and his wife Kelli of Taunton; a daughter, Susan Manning and her husband Kirk of Woolwich Township, NJ; 13 grandchildren, Zack, Sydney, Hanna, Isabella, Mark, Samuel, Max and Jack Moitoso, Joshua, Jacob and Benjamin Manning, Danielle and Kendell Trahan and three great grandchildren; two brothers, Jose Andrade and Joao Andrade both of Taunton; several nephews and nieces. She was the sister of the late Maria Carmina Garcia. Maria also leaves behind her dear friend and companion, John Ciliberto. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks, social distancing and expect long wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity). Her funeral is being held privately. A public celebration honoring her life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com