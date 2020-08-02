1/1
Maria J. Moitoso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Josefina (deAndrade) Moitoso, 81, of Wareham, died July 29,2020 at Tobey Hospital, Wareham. She was the wife of the late Manuel Moitoso and the daughter of the late Joao and Maria Madalena (DaRosa) deAndrade. She was born in Fayal, Azores, Portugal and lived in Taunton for many years before moving to Wareham 30 years ago. Maria was an active member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Margarets Church in Buzzards Bay. Deep in her faith and devoted to her family, Maria loved the beach (her Happy Place), taking long walks on the canal, belting out hymns, quahoging, gardening, discovering her cell phone, baking the best homemade chocolate chip cookies, and a huge fan of the Patriots & Red Sox. An immigrant to the United States, she loved her adopted land and one of her proudest moments was becoming an American citizen. Forever young, on her 80th birthday, she celebrated by going for a swim | in January. An inspiration to all, a life well lived! She is survived by three sons, Manny Moitoso and his wife Barbara of Lexington, SC, Bob Moitoso and his wife Karen of Holmdel, NJ and David Moitoso and his wife Kelli of Taunton; a daughter, Susan Manning and her husband Kirk of Woolwich Township, NJ; 13 grandchildren, Zack, Sydney, Hanna, Isabella, Mark, Samuel, Max and Jack Moitoso, Joshua, Jacob and Benjamin Manning, Danielle and Kendell Trahan and three great grandchildren; two brothers, Jose Andrade and Joao Andrade both of Taunton; several nephews and nieces. She was the sister of the late Maria Carmina Garcia. Maria also leaves behind her dear friend and companion, John Ciliberto. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks, social distancing and expect long wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity). Her funeral is being held privately. A public celebration honoring her life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved