Maria J. (Souza) Nunes, 90, of Taunton passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Life Care Center of Raynham. She was the wife of the late Christiano R. Nunes. Maria was born in Sao Miguel, Azores; she was the daughter of the late Manuel C. and Maria (Augusta) Souza. She worked as a machine operator for Boyden Plastic for several years and then raised her family. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and working in her garden. Survivors are a son; Manuel Nunes of Westport, two daughters; Olivia Peloquin and her husband Dennis of Cumberland, Rhode Island, and Maria Mota of Attleboro, grandchildren; Derek Nunes, Christine Nunes, Lynda Mota, Sean Peloquin and Breanna Peloquin, and one great-grandson Logan. She was the mother of the late Christiano J. Nunes and the sister of the late Antonio Souza, Leonora Souza, Olive Souza, Lucy Medeiros, and Antonia Botelho. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in the Annunciation of the Lord Church, 31 1st Street, Taunton. Burial to follow in St. Josephs Cemetery, Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019