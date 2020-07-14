Maria Lucilia (Baptista) Camara, 94, wife of Manuel Camara, Jr., passed away at Morton Hospital on Mercy Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Pico, Azores, Maria was the daughter of the late Epifanio and Maria de Simas (Belem) Baptista. She came to the United States in the mid 1950s and lived in Stoughton, MA, where she met her future husband. After their marriage, the couple lived in Sharon, MA for a while before settling in Taunton. Maria retired from the Foxboro Co., in Foxboro, MA, where she worked for many years. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, especially for her family and gatherings, and going to senior citizens yoga classes. Besides her husband, Maria is survived by two sisters, Almeirinda Baptista and Helena Branco, of South Easton; one brother, Manuel Baptista, of Ribeiras do Pico, Azores; and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Epifanio Baptista and Domingos Baptista. A devoted catholic, Maria was a communicant of Saint Anthonys Parish and a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality. In more recent years, she attended Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish till her health began to fail. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com