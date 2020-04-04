|
Maria Lurdes Spinola Ferreira, 94, of Taunton passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Morton Hospital. She was the wife of the late Jorge C. Ferreira. Maria was born in Funchal, Madeira Island, Portugal; she was the daughter of the late Manuel Carvalho Spinola and Maria Augusta (De Jesus) Spinola. Mrs. Ferreira worked as a seamstress for many years before staying at home to raise her children. She was predeceased by her siblings Maria de Jesus Spinola, Venancio Carvalho Spinola, Olivia Spinola Nunes, Antonio Carvalho Spinola and her son-in-law Richard Erbeck. Mrs. Ferreira was a long time parishioner of St. Anthony's church in Taunton. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, embroidering, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed spending time with her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, especially at the holidays. She is survived by five daughters and one son; Maria Teresa Erbeck, Grace & Aurelio Robens, Joel & Fatima (Bettencourt) Ferreira, Zelia & Berto Robens; Maria Maynard and Angela Ferreira all of Taunton. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Nancy (Robens) & Michael Faria; Richard & Kimberly (Rebelo) Robens; Michelle (Robens) & Gary Haus; Marco Ferreira & fiancee Alison Fogarty; Carlina Ferreira & Bethany Brown; Cathleen (Robens) & John Rhoades; Samantha Maynard; Stephanie Robens & fiance Steven DeCosta; Alexander & Katelyn (Dennoncourt) Maynard. And also her great grandchildren Xavier, Selma & Cruz Faria; Evan & Owen Robens; Benjamin & Nathaniel Haus; Alexandra D'Angelo, Ariel & Levon Brown-Ferreira, Jaxton, Jayden & Zander Rhoades, Logan Maynard and Ava Rodriguez. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Due to recent restrictions, all services are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020