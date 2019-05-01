Maria Manuela (Moitoso) Cunha, age 76 of Taunton, passed away on April 29, 2019 at Marian Manor Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of Jaime G. Cunha. Maria was born in Faial Azorez, the daughter of the late Jose and Angelina (Garcia) Moitoso. Before retiring, Mrs. Cunha was employed as a seamstress with Frank Noone Company along with several other companies in the Taunton area. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, most of all she was a loving and caring person who was devoted to her family especially her grandchildren Besides her beloved husband Jaime of over 53 years, she is survived by her loving children Jaime M. Cunha and wife Karri and Lucia M. Pereira and companion Americo Silveira both of Taunton, grandmother of Ariana Melo and husband Helder, Ariel, Derek, Shalyn, Jaymie, Jordan. She was also the sister of Jose Eduardo, Maria Faria , Olga Fernendes , Idilia Gonsalves all of Taunton, Albert Moitoso of RI, and Matilde Santos of Raynham. She was also the sister of the late Jose Moitoso, Mario Moitoso, and the late Manuel Moitoso Marias funeral will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:15 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am in Annunication of the Lord Church First Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2nd from 4 to 7pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home.) Flowers are welcome but those who wish to make a memorial gift to any Alzheimers organization in Marias memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary