Maria Morrison

Maria Idalina de Sousa Venslau Garcia Morrison, 74, passed away on August 29, 2020 at the Cape Cod Hospital. She was surrounded by her family and friends her final days. Maria immigrated to the USA from Portugal in 1962 with her parents Antonio & Odette Garcia, her brothers Antonio & Louis, and sisters Alda & Fatima. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Alda Fraga, and her childhood friend Zeila da Silva. Maria is survived by her husband Donald of over 52 years, her daughter Carol Emond & fianc Shawn Perry, her daughter Sandra Collins & husband Raphael, her daughter Lori Morrison, and her son Kevin. She is also survived by her brother Antonio and his wife Elizabeth Garcia, Louis and his wife Helen Garcia, her sister Fatima and her husband George McKeon, and Marias grandchildren: Bobby, Kylie, Jason, Aaron, Adrianna, and Aaliyah. Lastly, she is survived by her great granddaughter, Daisy Grace. Her grandchildren were the "sunshine" of her life, and yes, she wanted more. Maria was employed by Texas Instrument & Foxboro Co. as a computer board assembler. She also worked at Eureka Mfg. Co, where she met her husband. She truly enjoyed engraving nameplates for customers at Eureka in her final years of employment. Her passion for cruises, bingo and slot machines were met every chance she had. Many of these activities she enjoyed with her best friend Kathy Tierny. Of course, her two favorite words were "Bingo!" and "Jackpot!" Her array of dogs were of great comfort to her. Her favorite throughout the years were Buddy, Tiger, Jackpot, and most of all Hajah. For information regarding services for Maria, please refer to Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home @ www.r-mfh.com
