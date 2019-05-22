Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Maria V. (Pires) Machado, 77, of Swansea, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was the wife of fifty-four years to Manuel J. Machado. Maria was born in Terceira, Azores the daughter of the late Luis and Entelvina (Pamplona) Pires. Mrs. Machado came to the United States in 1978 and was a devoted homemaker. Mrs. Machado was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church in Taunton. She was a member of the Amigos da Terceira organization in Pawtucket. Mrs. Machado loved to travel and be with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Survivors besides her husband are a daughter: Manuela Moniz and her husband Joe of Taunton; a son: Luis Machado and his wife Laura of Swansea; three grandchildren: Kevin, Jacob and Madalene; four brothers: Manuel and Jose Pires of Terceira and Adelino and Maciel Pires of Canada; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Diomelia Vieira, Luis and Luciano Pires. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Anthony Church,126 School Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Calling Hours are Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-7pm.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 22, 2019
