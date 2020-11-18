1/
Maria Z. Leite
Maria Z. (Tavares) Leite, 89, of Taunton passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Moniz Leite. Born in St. Michael, Azores, Portugal; Maria was the daughter of the late Manuel Tavares and Rosalina (Andrade) Tavares. Mrs. Leite worked for many years as an assembler for various manufacturing companies. She enjoyed being outdoors and crocheting. Mrs. Leite is survived by her daughter Fatima Salci and her husband Celal of Illinois, her son Walter Tavares Leite of Taunton, three grandchildren, and her brother Manuel Tavares of Canada, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Maria Melo, and brothers Anibel Tavares, Antonio Tavares, and Ernest Tavares. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Leite will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10am in St. Anthony Church, 126 School Street, Taunton. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Facial Coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home, church, and at the cemetery at all times.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
