Mariaelena Frost
Mariaelena (Lopez) Frost, 71, of Berkley passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the companion of forty-two years to the late Daniel Burch. Born in Taunton; Mariaelena was the daughter of Salvador C. Lopez and the late Diana (Cabral) Lopez. Ms. Frost worked for many years as a teacher for the Paul Dever State School in Taunton. She enjoyed crafting and listening to music, and spending time with her beloved dog Raven. She leaves behind her father Salvador Lopez of Dighton, children; Dale Frost and his wife Lorie Cote-Frost of Fall River, and Teresa Wilbur of North Dighton; grandchildren Shawn, Ashley, Desirae, Scott and Gabriel, great-grandchildren Tajae, Taniyah, Niasia, Desirae, Steven, Shawn, Scott, Landon, Isaiah, and Zaviyon, brother; Salvador Lopez II and his wife Janet of Rehoboth, niece; Lynette Lopez of Rehoboth and nephew Salvador Lopez III of Rehoboth. Calling Hours for Ms. Frost will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required inside the funeral home at all times. To view Mariaelenas tribute page or to sign the guest book go to www.hathawayfunerals. com Burial will be held privately due to restrictions.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
