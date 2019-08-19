|
In Taunton, August 16, 2019, Marie C. Pacheco, Age 84, passed away peace- fully in Morton Hospital. Marie was the wife of the late Edward F. Pacheco Sr. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Philip and Beatrice (Mallette) Reilly. Marie had resided in Taunton her entire life. She was educated in St. Marys Schools all twelve years. Marie was employed as an operator for the former New England Telephone Company. She enjoyed feeding and watching birds, loved all animals, dining out, loved her cat Marilyn and above all cherished her time with family. Marie is survived by her son Daniel Pacheco of Taunton and her late sons Edward F. and John W. Pacheco. She was the last surviving of eight siblings; Beatrice, Ethel, Joan, Elizabeth, Philip, Myles and Phyllis. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren; Aaron, Nicholas, Nathan, Lauren, J.R. and her six great grandchildren. Funeral home visiting hours will be at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, August 21st from 9:30-11am. with a funeral home service being held at 11am. Burial in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019