Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Pacheco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. Pacheco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie C. Pacheco Obituary
In Taunton, August 16, 2019, Marie C. Pacheco, Age 84, passed away peace- fully in Morton Hospital. Marie was the wife of the late Edward F. Pacheco Sr. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Philip and Beatrice (Mallette) Reilly. Marie had resided in Taunton her entire life. She was educated in St. Marys Schools all twelve years. Marie was employed as an operator for the former New England Telephone Company. She enjoyed feeding and watching birds, loved all animals, dining out, loved her cat Marilyn and above all cherished her time with family. Marie is survived by her son Daniel Pacheco of Taunton and her late sons Edward F. and John W. Pacheco. She was the last surviving of eight siblings; Beatrice, Ethel, Joan, Elizabeth, Philip, Myles and Phyllis. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren; Aaron, Nicholas, Nathan, Lauren, J.R. and her six great grandchildren. Funeral home visiting hours will be at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, August 21st from 9:30-11am. with a funeral home service being held at 11am. Burial in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now