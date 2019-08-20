|
|
Marie S. (Nuttall) Mosher, 93, of Taunton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Morton Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold L. Mosher. Marie was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Albert and Lilla (Suprenant) Nuttall. She was a graduate of Saint Marys School class of 1943. Mrs. Mosher worked as a waitress at the former Cotillion Ballroom and then worked at Fernandes Market as a clerk. Marie was active with the Ladies Auxiliary at the Freetown VFW Post# 6643. She was a member of the Oakland Seniors and the King Philip Lions Club. Survivors are a daughter: Barbara Gebelein of Raynham; a son: James Mosher and his wife Carolyn of Mechanicsville, VA; four grandchildren: Scott, Paul, Ryan and Aaron; 11 great grandchildren: Michael, Julianne, Hunter, Mackenzie, Preslyn, Cameron, Corey, Kelsie, Morgan, Jared and Tatum; a sister: Carol Aguiar of Taunton. Memorial Visitation for Mrs. Mosher will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10am also in the funeral home, burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019