Marilyn R. (Jackson) Krajcik, 89, of Easton, MA formerly of Raynham, passed away January 4th, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Daniel M. Krajcik. Born on March 22, 1930 in Colebrook NH, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Jackson. Mrs. Krajcik studied at Bates College and earned her bachelors degree in elementary education at Bridgewater State College. She worked at the Raynham Public Library for seventeen years, initially as a librarian and later as a member of the board of trustees. In 1970, she switched careers and was employed as a third-grade teacher at the Lillie B. Merrill School. She retired in 1985 after teaching for 16 years. Marilyn and Dan enjoyed spending summers at their home on Lake Ossippee, NH. She was an avid reader and traveled widely with tours to Scandinavia, Switzerland, the Northwestern United States, Canada, and Alaska. Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth of Salem, NH, two sons, Robert of East Longmeadow MA, and Allen of North Easton, MA; one sister, Emily of Silver Spring, MD, one brother, Harland of Pineville, NC, five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation will be held in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 143 Lincoln St., North Easton MA on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 from 11:00AM | 1:45PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow in the Sanctuary at 2:00PM. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Marilyns memory to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Memorial Fund, 143 Lincoln St., North Easton, MA 02356 or to the Ames Free Library, 53 Main St., North Easton, MA 02356. Funeral arrangements entrus- ted with Southeast Funeral and Cremation Services, North Easton, MA 02356.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020