Marilyn (Davison) Sanborn, 93, from Falmouth died with her daughters by her side on March 24 th at Falmouth Hospital. She was born September 30, 1926 in Taunton, Massachusetts. Marilyn attended Taunton High School and Edgewood Park High School in Briarcliff Manor, NY. She earned a BA from Brown University in 1952 and MAs in Education and Library Science from the State University of New York and Villanova University. In 1952, she married Raymond Abbott Sanborn Jr. in Taunton. Marilyns love of reading and early childhood development led to her career as a teacher and elementary school librarian in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. She was active in the League of Women Voters and the Unitarian Church in Brooklyn, NY and Duxbury, MA, particularly during the civil rights movement. She retired from Upper Darby Elementary School in Pennsylvania and moved with her husband to their Falmouth home in 1986. During retirement, Marilyns greatest joys were reading, gardening, cooking, and spending time with family. She served as a founding member, president, and newsletter editor for the Friends of the Falmouth Public Library (FFPL) volunteered at the Falmouth Service Center. She enjoyed writing book and film reviews and travel articles for the FFPL newsletter and helping with their annual book sale. For many years, she baked pies for the Chart Room in Cataumet. But the highlight of every year was planning, working in, and enjoying her beloved garden. Marilyn will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Miranda and Suzanna Sanborn and three grandsons, Thomas, Philip and Rock Carlacci, who reside in Maryland. She also leaves her brother, William John Davison III of Brookfield, CT, and seven nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Abbott Sanborn, Jr.; her parents, William John Davison, Jr. and Natalie (Briggs) Davison; and also her sister, Elizabeth (Davison) Potter. Marilyns memorial service will be held in Falmouth after social distancing restrictions are lifted. Please visit ccgfuneralhome.com for future details or to leave your email address if you wish to be notified. Memorial donations may be made to BrightFocus Foundation's Macular Degeneration Research Program at www.brightfocus.org/stopAMD
.org/stopAMD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org/stopAMD
Published in Taunton Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020