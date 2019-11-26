Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Raynham (Old Stone Church)
785 South Main Street
Raynham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Mosman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion E. Mosman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion E. Mosman Obituary
Marion Bettie E. (Lockie) Mosman, 84, of Raynham, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Neil Mosman. Marion was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Graham) Lockie. Bettie graduated from Worcester High School in 1953 and then from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1957. Mrs. Mosman worked at Morton Hospital for over thirty years. Bettie worked in several departments and was also a head nurse. She retired in 1997. Mrs. Mosman was a member of the First Congregational Church in Raynham. She truly enjoyed knitting, cooking and being spending time with family and friends. Survivors are a daughter: Kathryn OSullivan and her fianc Joseph Oser of Wareham; a son: Keith A. Mosman and his wife Dawn of Raynham; six grandchildren: Gina, Dayna, Timmy, Jessica, Keeper, and Justin Brady, seven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; a sister: Eileen Ross of New York; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the loving mother of the late Scott N. Mosman whom recently passed just a few weeks ago, grandmother of the late Tony Holmes and she was also predeceased by a brother and three sisters. A Memorial Service for Mrs. Mosman will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2pm in the First Congregational Church of Raynham (Old Stone Church), 785 South Main Street, Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a candle, sign guest book, church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Raynham, c/o of the Memorial Fund. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now