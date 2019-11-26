|
Marion Bettie E. (Lockie) Mosman, 84, of Raynham, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Neil Mosman. Marion was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Graham) Lockie. Bettie graduated from Worcester High School in 1953 and then from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1957. Mrs. Mosman worked at Morton Hospital for over thirty years. Bettie worked in several departments and was also a head nurse. She retired in 1997. Mrs. Mosman was a member of the First Congregational Church in Raynham. She truly enjoyed knitting, cooking and being spending time with family and friends. Survivors are a daughter: Kathryn OSullivan and her fianc Joseph Oser of Wareham; a son: Keith A. Mosman and his wife Dawn of Raynham; six grandchildren: Gina, Dayna, Timmy, Jessica, Keeper, and Justin Brady, seven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; a sister: Eileen Ross of New York; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the loving mother of the late Scott N. Mosman whom recently passed just a few weeks ago, grandmother of the late Tony Holmes and she was also predeceased by a brother and three sisters. A Memorial Service for Mrs. Mosman will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2pm in the First Congregational Church of Raynham (Old Stone Church), 785 South Main Street, Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a candle, sign guest book, church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Raynham, c/o of the Memorial Fund. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019