Marion (Gomes) Lopes, 94, of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Morton Hospital. She was the wife of the late James D. Lopes and mother of the late Donna Lopes-Heggs. Marion was born in Taunton a daughter of the late Marianno and Marie (de Costa) Gomes. Before retiring, Mrs. Lopes was employed as a lunch lady for the City of Taunton and prior to that as a clerk for Reed & Barton. She enjoyed camping, knitting, and bingo. Marion is survived by her sister Dorothy Rose, grandchildren; Joseph Mulhern, James Mulhern and his wife Lauren, great-grandchildren; Abigail, James, Joseph, Aiden and Liam. She was the sister of the late Mary Aguiar, Agnes Medeiros, Georgia Ostrom and Caroline Almeida. Mrs. Lopes funeral with visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square ) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Annunciation of the Lord Church, Taunton. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on July 17, 2019