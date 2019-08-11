Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
North Taunton Baptist Church
Bay St.
Taunton, MA
View Map
Resources
Marion R. Prado Obituary
Marion R. (Aspinall) Prado, age 74, entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2019 at Mass General Hospital, after a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of the late David A. Prado. Born in Taunton, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Marion (Waterman) Aspinall. Marion was raised in Berkley and was educated in Berkley and Freetown schools. She was a longtime member of the North Taunton Baptist Church as well as a secretary and Assistant for many years. She worked at the former Paul A. Dever State School for 20 years and was then transferred to the A.E.I. work center in Wrentham where she was employed for 10 years before retiring in 2003. Marion also worked at Arc of Northern Bristol County before and after retirement. Through this agency she also did volunteer work at Morton Hospital. Marion enjoyed reading, gardening, dining out, crocheting, going to Plymouth, swimming in her pool, and going on day trips with her husband. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was always doing little things to make others happy and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. Marion had a smile for everyone. She is survived by her daughters; Brenda White of Taunton, and Barbara Alphonse and husband Kenneth of Taunton, grandchildren; Justin White, Noah Alphonse, Kaylee Alphonse, Selena Alphonse, and great grandmother of four, step-son; David Prado of Taunton. She also leaves a sister Margaret Strange of Taunton. Mrs. Prados funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 8:30am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Funeral Service at 10 am in North Taunton Baptist Church, Bay St. Taunton. Interment will follow in Fox Cemetery, Berkley. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Silva Funeral Home. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to North Taunton Baptist Church, 1940 Bay St., Taunton MA 02780 in Marions memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign and online guestbook, or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
