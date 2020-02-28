|
Marjorie C. (Wilbur) Medas, 94, of East Taunton passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Marian Manor Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Medas. Marjorie was born in Taunton; the daughter of the late Joseph and Flossie (Leonard) Wilbur. Marjorie attended Taunton High School, and went on to work for the Mansfield Chocolate Factory and at General Electric. Mrs. Medas also worked as a home health aid, and a personal care giver. Marjorie loved to travel, and was an amazing, selfless care giver. She always put others before herself, and cared for her mother and brother Melvin, as well as many other seniors and children through the years. Anyone who knew Margie, knew she had a quiet strength about her, and a sweet naivety about her that made everyone smile. Anytime you see a groundhog, hear Don Ho sing, or eat an onion pizza; smile and remember her. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Joe, and will have to help sort out all of the stuff he has collected for his store on Cloud 9. Survivors are a daughter; Diane Medas of East Taunton, and one brother Robert Wilbur and his wife Esther of Cape Cod. She was predeceased by her siblings; Thistle Lloyd, Gladys Farrar, Helen Medas, Harold Wilbur, Evelyn Daignault, Melvin Wilbur, and Sheldon Wilbur. A Mass with the Requiem Eucharist for Mrs. Medas will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11am in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 111 High Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Burial will be held privately at the request of the family in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Flowers are omitted. Donations in Margies memory may be made to the Marian Manor Activities Fund, 33 Summer Street, Taunton, MA 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020