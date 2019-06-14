|
Marjorie Marge Irene (Woollam) Evans passed away on June 12, 2019 at her home in Lakeville. Born July 20, 1924 she was the loving wife of the late Gordon Richard Evans and mother to Ian Nigel Evans. Marjorie was born in Walsall England, where she spent the first 45 years of her life. She lived through WWII in a place where bombers often passed overhead in the evening on their way to Birmingham. Her recollection of the war provided a living history to the next generation of her family of those times. In 1970 Marjorie moved to Australia with her husband and son for a new adventure. She spent the next 33 years in Perth until 2003, when she immigrated to the US to live with her son and daughter-in-law after her husbands passing. Living in New England reminded Marge of her earlier years in England she loved the change of seasons and was happy to see and feel snow after all of those years in the hot Perth climate. Marjorie was educated in England and was a home maker for most of her life. She always had dogs and doted over them. Her most recent love was Mira, who provided a focus point for the family after Marge arrived in Lakeville. In Mira, the family all found a common bond that then transferred to a strong sense of unity between them. She is survived by one son, Ian Evans, and daughter-in-law, Janet (DePonte) Evans, of Lakeville, and several nieces and nephews in England and Australia. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00|11:00 AM at the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, MA followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 14, 2019